Today's Top Stories
1
These 7 Summer Nail Designs Are Almost Too Cool
Miss America Bikini 2009
2
The Case for Miss America's Swimsuit Competition
art-with-me-tulum
3
Must-See Photos From Tulum's Art Festival
4
New Photos of Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins Are Here
5
How Well Do the Ocean's 8 Stars Know Each Other?

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Showed Off Photos Of Their Twins During Their Tour's First Show

It's the first shot we've seen of Jay-Z holding the twins.

Getty Images

We've been waiting for the second official photo of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins for so long, I almost gave up hope of ever seeing the Carters in full (a.k.a. America's royal family). But the time has finally come: The duo kicked off their joint On the Run II tour today, and blessed fans with the first-ever official photos of Rumi and Sir since their birth.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to The Shade Room, Beyoncé and Jay Z's first stop in Cardiff, Wales was topped off with two insane photos of the twins, accompanied by text reading, "Love Is Universal." Rethinking your decision to not hop on a plane for the tour's opening night? Same.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To recap: After completely breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement, Beyoncé gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter last June and the couple has done a class-act job at keeping them well-hidden from the public, other than the singer's epic Instagram shot shortly after their birth. Although Blue Ivy, the couple's oldest daughter, accompanied her parents to the 2018 Grammy Awards (and promptly became the year's best meme), Rumi and Sir have been kept out of the spotlight until now.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Whether or not this is the start of Rumi and Sir's time in the limelight remains—but here's praying we get to see more of these ridiculously cute children in the near future.

Related Stories
Beyonce and Blue Ivy sat courtside
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on a Mother-Daughter Date
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
32 Photos of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Flirt on Twitter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Invited Meghan Markle on the Royal Train
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Confirm They're Dating
Getting To Know the Youngest Hadid's Girlfriend
How Celebrities Are Reacting to Kate Spade's Death
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BROOKLYN MUSEUM-CFDA Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid Spotted Making Out
Kate Spade Andy Spade 6 Facts to Know About Andy Spade
Tiffany Haddish Gives Work Advice & Street Advice
Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Rob Pattinson together Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Seen Together