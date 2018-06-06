Beyoncé And Jay-Z Showed Off Photos Of Their Twins During Their Tour's First Show

We've been waiting for the second official photo of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins for so long, I almost gave up hope of ever seeing the Carters in full (a.k.a. America's royal family). But the time has finally come: The duo kicked off their joint On the Run II tour today, and blessed fans with the first-ever official photos of Rumi and Sir since their birth.

According to The Shade Room, Beyoncé and Jay Z's first stop in Cardiff, Wales was topped off with two insane photos of the twins, accompanied by text reading, "Love Is Universal." Rethinking your decision to not hop on a plane for the tour's opening night? Same.

To recap: After completely breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement, Beyoncé gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter last June and the couple has done a class-act job at keeping them well-hidden from the public, other than the singer's epic Instagram shot shortly after their birth. Although Blue Ivy, the couple's oldest daughter, accompanied her parents to the 2018 Grammy Awards (and promptly became the year's best meme), Rumi and Sir have been kept out of the spotlight until now.



Whether or not this is the start of Rumi and Sir's time in the limelight remains—but here's praying we get to see more of these ridiculously cute children in the near future.