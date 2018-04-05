Today's Top Stories
Blue Ivy Carter Already Has Her Own Stylist and Personal Shopper

Just normal 6-year-old things.

Getty Images

At just 6 years old, Blue Ivy Carter already has a wardrobe full of clothes that outshine anything we owned at that age (a.k.a jelly shoes and ponchos)—and that amazing sense of fashion is all thanks to Manuel A. Mendez.

Yes, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter has her own stylist and personal shopper, according to WWD. Mendez is an employee at Parkwood Entertainment, a company founded by Bey, and he has worked as her personal assistant since 2009.

Mendez is behind some of Blue Ivy's most noteworthy looks, including her golden ensemble from the Wearable Art Gala where she bid $19,000 for a piece of art after Jay-Z tried to stop her.

Beyoncé & Blue tonight. #wearableartgala #wacotowakanda @wacotheater

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

He's also responsible for the custom white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit she wore while attending the Grammy's alongside her parents.

Getty Images
And he styled her in a custom Billie Blush collar and Raimana Cowan dress for her appearance in Jay-Z's "Family Feud" music video.

It's unclear as to when Blue Ivy and Mendez began working together since he's been working with Queen Bey long before her daughter was born in 2012. Maybe someday soon he'll be styling (or already is styling) Blue Ivy's 1-year-old twin siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter.

