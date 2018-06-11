Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Today's Top Stories
1
Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson Are Soul Sisters
2
George and Charlotte Have a Park Playdate
3
The Best Songs of the Year (So Far)
4
It Only Took One Sunburn to Ruin My Face Forever
5
12 All-White Outfits Worth the Dry-Cleaning Bill

Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra as His Date to His Cousin's Wedding

This. Is. HAPPENING.

Getty Images

Remember when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted at JFK airport in NYC last week, looking just like a legit couple? Get ready to feel all the feels: Turns out the duo were on their way to a family wedding—which means Chopra and Jonas are, like, 100 percent a thing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Over the weekend, Jonas took Chopra as his date to his cousin's wedding. While neither party has uploaded any photos themselves, the receipts courtesy of the Daily Mail look pretty damn convincing (and Chopra in a mustard-yellow dress cozied up to Jonas is everything our Monday slump needed).

Chopra and Jonas first sparked dating rumors when they walked the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together. While they originally claimed to be just friends, Chopra and Jonas have spent the last month looking quite couple-y: They reportedly spent Memorial Day Weekend together and were later spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Plus, the two have been leaving uber-flirty comments on each other's Instagram pics:

When a continent comes for your man. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

GUYS. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

TBD whether Chopra and Jonas will confirm their relationship in the near future—our hearts can't handle the suspense much longer.

Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Flirt on Twitter
Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dating?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Just Deleted Every Photo of Stormi
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share Intimate Pictures
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
See Kate Middleton Run in a Dress Like a Pro
Ryan Gosling Says His Kids Won't Let Him Watch TV
Meghan Markle Was "Nervous" at Trooping the Colour
Taylor Swift and Sugarland's "Babe" Video
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About "Brother"
See Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle and Prince Charles Shared a Moment
Check out Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Hats