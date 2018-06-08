Sarah Paulson Anne Hathaway
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make Their Relationship Status Airport-Official

There's nothing better than traveling with your SO.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly dating and the two just made it (airport) official. On Friday, the pair landed at JFK airport in NYC and walked side-by-side with Starbucks cups in hand. They both tried to remain incognito (note the sunglasses), but as with most celebrities—they weren’t fooling anyone.

Nick wore a casual tee and jeans combo, styled with a distressed denim jacket. Meanwhile, Priyanka opted for pastel pink separates and draped an ivory blazer over her shoulders. The duo did not hold hands as they walked, but perhaps they did share some PDA while up in the air?

The couple's rumored relationship gained national attention last month when they spent Memorial Day Weekend together. (Cue this photo of them snuggling on a boat...in front of other people!). Since then, both Nick and Priyanka have dropped clues that they're more than "just friends," with cute Instagram comments and likes—the surest sign two people are crushin' hard on each other.

While we're not quite sure what the two stars are up to in New York City, we're betting there's a date night planned.

