Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Honeymoon Wasn't Where You Thought

"No, we didn't go to Namibia," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their latest public appearance at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on Tuesday evening, and addressed the rumors surrounding their top secret honeymoon.

Convinced you’d get 100/100 on a pop test about the Royal Wedding? Excellent, so where did the couple head on their romantic getaway? Namibia, you say? WRONG.

Back in April, it was reported that the royal newlyweds had chosen a serene luxury camp in Namibia for their private post-wedding destination, but Harry set the record straight yesterday.

HELLO! reports that young philanthropist Mavis Elias, who is in fact from Namibia, took her chance to ask whether the prince had visited her country, but Harry replied: “No, we didn’t go to Namibia. I’m not going to say where.”

So you can rule out one option, but it’s back to the drawing board for the mysterious honeymoon answer. Speculation has also heavily pointed at a couple of other possibilities including the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, Canada, a mini-moon to Ireland and their fave spot, Botswana.

Rather than the destination itself, I’m more keen to find out HOW two of the most famous people in the world manage to go on holiday without a single soul spotting them. Did they travel with an Aladdin-style magic carpet or something?

