Meghan Markle Stuns in Prada for the Young Leaders Awards Ceremony

The skirt suit was perfect for the occasion.

If it feels like Meghan Markle has a public engagement every week, it's because she's a busy royal. This month, after a visit to Cheshire with the queen, followed by her first-ever Royal Ascot event, the Duchess of Sussex added another exciting program to her list of to-dos. She attended the Young Leaders Reception for the first time with Prince Harry. (David Beckham was there too!)

Meghan wore a custom blush two-piece set from Prada. For her shoes, she turned to her go-to footwear brand Aquazzura for a pair of black suede pumps. She accessorized with a Prada clutch and a delicate cross bracelet. The look was slightly more formal than her previous ensembles given this is a special awards ceremony.

Aside from what she wore, this moment was important for Meghan as she officially took over Queen Elizabeth's role in the organization. The Duchess of Sussex will have a busy July as well with Prince Louis's christening, which she'll likely attend, and a visit to Ireland on July 10 and 11 with Prince Harry. No doubt her suitcase will be packed full of glamorous travel looks.

Shop some of Meghan's accessories, below:

Prada, $1,459 SHOP IT

Aquazzura, $750 SHOP IT

