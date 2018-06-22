Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and The Queen Already Have Their Next Outing Planned

That's two official engagements in two weeks.

Getty Images

Hold onto your fascinators, folks. Kensington Palace has announced that the brand-new Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Queen's Young Leaders awards at Buckingham Palace this Tuesday. The event marks Meghan Markle's second engagement with the matriarch over the span of just two weeks—which not only reveals that the Queen definitely, totally approves of the new royal, but also hints at what Meghan's new life will entail.

Tuesday's awards will recognize a select group from the Queen's Young Leaders Programme, an initiative that celebrates young people across the Commonwealth nations who are making strides in their communities. Meghan and Harry have openly spoken about their desire to work with young people in the 53 Commonwealth nations, and they've made good on that promise. In April, Prince Harry was named the President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, and later that month, Meghan made history by being the first non-royal to attend the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

It's not necessarily a surprise, then, that Meghan's second royal engagement with the Queen aligns so closely with her passions. As she gets more comfortable in her new role as Duchess (which, might I remind you, she's only held for one month), it's likely that we'll see Meghan continue this work with young community leaders.

All meaning aside, I'm hoping Tuesday brings some more epic photo ops of Meghan and the Queen—their giggling faces during their first hangout were a sight to be freaking seen.

The Queen's Cousin to Have First Gay Royal Wedding