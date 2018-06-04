Meghan Markle and the Queen Are Planning to Hang Out Together in Cheshire

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Attention: Meghan Markle and the Queen have scheduled an official hangout together. On June 14, the new Duchess of Sussex will travel with her grandmother-in-law to Cheshire—a rural county in northwest England that's about three hours and 40 minutes from Buckingham Palace.

Together, Meghan and the Queen will officially open the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre museum. Afterwards, they'll travel to Chester, England, about a half hour away from Cheshire to open the Storyhouse Theater before having lunch at the Chester Town Hall.



This is the first time Meghan will conduct royal duties with the Queen without Harry. A few days before the road trip, Meghan and Harry are set to celebrate the Queen's 93rd birthday at her public celebration known as Trooping the Colour. This will kick off another round of official engagements for Meghan less than a month after the wedding. Only three days after her and Harry's big day, she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace with her in-laws to celebrate Prince Charles' birthday patronage.

Sure, we'll be watching closely to see how the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth interact at the event, but even more so, here at MarieClaire.com, we're eager to see if Meghan channels the Queen when it comes to her choice of headwear for the upcoming events. There's no better hat-wearer to imitate than QE2 herself.