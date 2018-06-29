Today's Top Stories
1
Roe v. Wade Is in Grave Danger
2
Princess Diana's 50 Best Style Moments
3
These FDA-Approved Wipes Stop You From Sweating
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, June 29 Edition
5
7 Full-Coverage Foundations That Won't Dry You Out

Spencer Pratt and Justin Bieber Took a Photo Together and It Has So Many Layers

There's a crystal involved.

Getty Images

In today's edition of What The Hell Is Going On With 2018, Spencer Pratt and Justin Bieber apparently... hung out after one of Bieber's concerts. Spencer Pratt, a.k.a. Pratt Daddy—as he proudly stated via a tie-dye and diamanté studded tee—posted on his Instagram page the photo of the two together, writing, "GAME OVER."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

There's a lot going on here. First, let's start with the obvious: Spencer Pratt, crystal connoisseur and reality TV villain, who reliably pops up on some poorly related show every couple of years, is hanging out with Justin Bieber. Don't get me wrong, Bieber has had his moments—but thanks to a couple of catchy hits and a much-needed image makeover, he's officially a superstar once more.

To make things even more weird, here's Pratt's description of what went down, courtesy of People Style:

“All of a sudden the door pops open and glowing like a dang heavenly angel is Bieber ... I instantly threw up my phone and start snapping him like, ‘I love you JB!’ The whole clique I was with had no idea it was him because of his new style and facial hair and his long hair, but I knew because obviously I follow him on all platforms.”

I... I don't even know what to say. Except that an angel would probably not wear that alarmingly bright Hawaiian-style shirt, let alone that bandanna. Also, an angel would not have that horrendous a handlebar moustache. Or any moustache, most likely.

GAME OVER

A post shared by Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also, check out that necklace. Pratt is wearing a crystal. A legit crystal. Because of course he is. This is Pratt Daddy, after all.

Related Story
7 Truth Bombs Spencer Dropped About 'The Hills'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Went Out in India
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Haven't Split
Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington Went to Lunch
The Kardashians Cut Off Their Makeup Artist
Drake Is Officially a #Daddy
Khloé Kardashian Has Been Hiding Her Ring Finger
Cardi B Had the Most Over-the-Top Baby Shower
The Queen Is Sick, Canceled a Public Appearance
Camila Mendes' 'Riverdale' Co-Star Apologizes