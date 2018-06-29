Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Attended an Engagement Party in India

With an appearance at an engagement party Thursday in Mumbai, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue their love tour o India. The party was for Akash Ambani, the son of an Indian billionaire, TMZ reports. Priyanka stunned in a red sari for the party, while Nick wore a sharp blue suit.

Nick and Priyanka have been spending a lot of time together lately. In fact, they've been practically inseparable since Memorial Day weekend, when they were spotted all around Los Angeles, where they reportedly attended a Beauty and the Beast live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday.

After their Memorial Day lovefest, the couple traveled to New Jersey to attend the wedding of one of Nick's cousins.



Splash News

"It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding," a source close to the couple told People. "He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step."



During their trip to India, the couple seemed to (finally) go Instagram official, each posting heart eye emoji-bedazzled pictures and videos of each other to their respective Instagram Stories. You know, a sure sign that things are getting serious.

Nick Jonas posted this video of Priyanka Chopra via #IGStories . 🎬❤ #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/RPRd7iRvDK — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 22, 2018

They've been in India for a while now, including time in Goa where Nick was introduced to Chopra’s mother, Madhu. Priyanka's mom apparently told India's DNA that it was still "too early to form an opinion" on her daughter’s new love interest. Awkward.