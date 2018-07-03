A little girl holds a white ballon at the border wall between Mexico and the United States
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Cannes Vacation Photos Are Straight Out of a Dream

Bonjour, Bey.

Getty Images

Touring the whole world and also surviving a broken flying stage is enough to make anyone need a vacation—so Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy and co have packed her bags and taken a few days out in Cannes. The family shared a few intimate photos from their time away together via Instagram, and all I can say is that Queen Bey kicking off her heels to have a beer on some stone steps is a vibe.

Currently in the middle of their On The Run II tour, the couple took some down time to head out and see the French sights in idillic Cannes, but honestly, Beyonce is the view.

Leaving her dramatic onstage outfits behind, the superstar opted for a softer, summery look for their day trip to the coast, swapping thigh high boots and leotards for a floaty, flirty printed dress.

Summer has officially arrived in that terracotta Temperley London dress, with plunging neckline, ruffled skirt and frilled short sleeves. She styled it with perspex heels, gold hoops, round sunglasses and a sleek high ponytail for a look that we all need to recreate ASAP.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The most special photo has to be the shot which also features Jay and Blue Ivy. I mean, the family look happier than ever against a backdrop of crystal skies and waters. No sign of the twins this time, but they were probably just out of shot, signing on the dotted line for their matching new yachts.

Probably time to remove all of your family vacation photos and replace them with these ones of the Carters, instead.

