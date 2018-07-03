Eiza González Accidentally Posted a Naked Video of Boyfriend Josh Duhamel

What's more devastating: Knowing that we all missed a half-naked shot of Josh Duhamel or the fact that he's not married to Fergie anymore? (I'll wait.)

Duhamel and new-ish girlfriend Eiza González, 28, have been loving it up in Mexico the past few days and González decided to post a bikini video, as one does. Turns out, she accidentally captured a naked Duhamel, 45, in the background and fans freaked out.

While González was busy showing off her (very in shape!) body in the mirror of their hotel room, Duhamel was spotted pulling down his pants and turning towards the camera (sans underwear), but a pot stopped a full reveal for the internet.

González has since deleted the video and instead posted a cropped, non-explicit version. She captioned the Instagram, "Feel comfortable in your own skin. No one can take that away from you" with a heart emoji. (Clearly Josh is very comfortable in his skin, too.)

González and Duhamel have reportedly been dating for a few months, but they've kept their relationship under the radar. It wasn't until recently that they decided to go public when they were spotted kissing and holding hands. (They both have yet to officially confirm their status.)

Duhamel and his ex-wife Fergie announced their divorce in September after eight years of marriage. Shortly after the announcement, Fergie released her second studio album, Double Dutchess, and said Duhamel is "very much a part of" the album. They share a four-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel.