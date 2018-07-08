Today's Top Stories
1
In Defense of Justin Bieber Wearing Slippers
2
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
3
Valentino Just Made Flower Helmets a Thing
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 6 Edition
5
Donald Trump Mocks #MeToo Movement

Kate Middleton's Adorable Christening Photos Have Been Revealed

Getty Images

Tomorrow, on July 9, Prince Louis will be christened at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, London. In honor of the big day, let's take a look back at Kate Middleton's christening, which took place on June 20, 1982 (just a day before Prince William was born).

A Twitter user started circulating a series of intimate Middleton family photos from Kate's special day. The pictures show a baby Kate in a flowing, white christening gown, being doted on by pretty much every member of her family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the adorable photos, it's clear to see that Kate's eyes look exactly the same today as they did when she was an infant. Baby Kate also a bears striking resemblance to her oldest son, Prince George, who has become known for making the most adorable pouty faces in public.

To jog your memory, here are a just a few of George's adorable public pouts over the years, from the fairly recent:

Getty Images

To the adorable toddler pout:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

To the chubby cheeked baby frown:

Getty Images

Now, for comparison, take a look at Kate's perfect pout in the first picture. The future Duchess of Cambridge is the spitting image of her oldest child (or, you know, technically, the other way around).

Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

Prince Louis was born on April 23 and weighed in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. His full name is Louis Arthur Charles, a nod to his grandfather, Prince Charles.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles Confirms Royal Garlic Rule
See Harry and Meghan's Wedding Thank You Cards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Louis' Christening Date Has Special Meaning
Pippa Middleton's Best Fashion Moments
People Think Meghan's Accent Is Changing
Meghan Markle Is a Ray of Sunshine in This Dress
See Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Reception
Royal Family Is "Frustrated" with Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle Really, Really Loves This Hat
Princess Eugenie Battled Scoliosis at 12