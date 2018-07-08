Ariana Grande Tweeted and Deleted a Reaction to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement

In case you're just joining on the internet for the first time today, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged and people can't handle it. People have a lot of feelings about the news, ranging from "WUT? TOO SOON" to "BUT JELEEEEEEEENA" and everything in between.

Of course, given their young age and relatively short romance, Justin and Hailey are getting compared to another recently rushed Hollywood engagement: Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Some fans, pointing out that Justin and Ariana have the same manager (Scooter Braun) are even going so far as to call conspiracy theory/publicity stunt/general not real engagement on both couples.

Ariana, however, sees your comments and she is not here for them. Today, Ariana responded to one of these theories on Twitter and then quickly deleted her response. Thanks to the beauty of screen captures, though, her very salty reply will live forever.

"First Ariana get [sic] engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin," the Twitter user wrote. "The devil works hard, but Scooter Braun works harder."

Ariana's reply?

".....You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives.....right....? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first [and] foremost ab[out] our health and happiness? Love is lit. Shit happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. [You] deserve it."

When fans pointed out that the initial tweet was intended as a joke, Ariana backpedaled a bit, but the sentiment still stands.