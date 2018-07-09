Why The Queen and Prince Philip Won't Attend Prince Louis' Christening

Kensington Palace has this morning confirmed that The Queen and Prince Philip will both be absent from Prince Louis’ christening, set to take place later today in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace.

Thankfully, Buckingham Palace insists that the decision for Queen Elizabeth II to miss the ceremony was not made on health grounds, but is instead thought to be a result of her majesty's extremely busy schedule of late.

With the official list of guests having been confirmed for Prince Louis’ christening on Monday, it’s understood that the 92-year-old monarch and the Cambridge family had mutually agreed that the Queen would miss the afternoon, as reported from Buckingham Palace by Press Association. Meanwhile, The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, officially retired from royal duties last year.

Royal Correspondent of the Daily Express, Richard Palmer, has also explained with reasonable speculation that the Queen’s current schedule may by a little too busy, with “the RAF Centenary tomorrow, a meeting with President Trump on Friday and audiences in between.”

Why isn’t the Queen going to Prince Louis’s christening? I’ve spoken to a couple of sources and the explanation seems to be it’s another busy week for the monarch at 92. She has the RAF centenary tomorrow, a meeting with President Trump on Friday and audiences in between. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 9, 2018

#Breaking Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are to miss Prince Louis of Cambridge’s christening. The decision was not made on health grounds, Buckingham Palace says, and it is understood to have been mutually agreed by the Queen and the Cambridges some time ago pic.twitter.com/H0MM8QQDae — Press Association (@PA) July 9, 2018

Aside from the Queen’s absence, the christening is set to be a full family affair. Confirmed guests for Louis’ christening including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kate Middleton's parents, brother James Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton with husband James Matthews.

The six godparents for Prince Louis were also confirmed earlier today as Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter, and Lucy Middleton. All are expected to be in attendance with their spouses.

Getty Images

Kensington Palace has said that Prince Louis will wear the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen. Following the service, Prince William and Kate will give a private tea at Clarence House, with slices of Louis’ christening cake—a tier taken from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding cake—to be served to guests.