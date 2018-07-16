Here's a little treat for your Monday morning: Kensington Palace released a special "unofficial" photo of Prince Louis and Kate Middleton during Louis' christening last week. "Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do," wrote Kensington Palace on Twitter, attaching the adorable sorta-behind-the-scenes photo of Louis and his mom.

You already know that the official portraits from the christening are almost painfully gorgeous—with Princess Charlotte stealing the show, of course—but this shot feels more candid. In the picture, Louis is holding onto his mom's arm and smiling widely at something off-camera. Kate, meanwhile, looks happy and serene, almost caught off-guard, as she looks at the same thing her son is grinning at.

It's anyone's guess why this shot wasn't included in the main batch of photos released by the Palace post-christening, but this one feels a little different—less posed, a little less "Say cheese!". You can almost imagine that Kate Middleton didn't know or care that the camera was there. (Probably Prince Louis didn't know, either, but given that he's not even three months old, he probably didn't understand much of what was going on.)

Who needs Monday morning blues when you have this?