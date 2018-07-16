If you, like me, laughed, cried, and smiled you way through every second of RBG—this year's excellent documentary about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—prepare to feel all the feelings: Felicity Jones is starring in a Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, and the very first trailer is officially here.

On the Basis of Sex follows a young Ginsburg (Jones) on her journey to bring gender discrimination before the U.S. Court of Appeals. And if Jones wasn't reason enough alone to see the film (which she certainly is), Armie Hammer will play RBG's partner-in-crime-slash-husband, Marty.

The movie, which is director Mimi Leder's first film in nine years, has also cast an impressive crop of co-stars, including Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor and Cailee Spaeny.

Check out the trailer for yourself, below, and prepare to get super hyped for its Christmas release.