Today's Top Stories
1
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 20 Edition
2
Halsey Is Letting Life Happen
3
The Best Buys from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Hannah Gadsby
4
Hannah Gadsby's 'Nanette' Is Breathtaking
5
Okay, What Do Antioxidants Do for Your Skin?

Prince Harry Reportedly Vetoed a Look Meghan Markle Wants to Wear During Her Australian Tour

Getty Images

In just a few short months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, and planning for the big trip is already underway. Meghan is gearing up for the October trip by planning out her wardrobe, and she and Harry have reportedly butted heads over one look she hoped to pull during the tour.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Per the Daily Mail: "Harry, who has been sitting in on some of Meghan’s meetings at Kensington Palace with ‘special projects teams’ from various designers, is said to have given the thumbs-down to a masculine Stella McCartney tuxedo suit his wife picked out for a glitzy evening event during the tour."

If Meghan did go with a tux, it wouldn't be the first time she stepped out in a suit with Harry. In February, she wore a chic black and white suit to the Endeavour Fund Awards' Ceremony at Goldsmiths' Hall in London.

Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan is struggling with the royal family's strict fashion rules and pushing back, notably with her Wimbledon look this year, which included white culottes and a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

As the Daily Mail pointed out, if Meghan did wear a tux during her Australian tour, she would be paying homage to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. Diana famously wore a tuxedo to a dog racing event at Wembley Stadium in 1988.

Getty Images

Of course, this is all very speculative, so we'll have to wait until October to find out if Meghan incorporates a tux into her Australian wardrobe.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
Kate Middleton Wore an Amazing Dress to Wimbledon
What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle and Emma Watson Twin at Wimbledon
Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Style Comparison
Meghan Markle's Taupe Roland Mouret Dress
Meghan Markle Wore Green to Visit Ireland
Kate Middleton's Worn the Same Dress Style 5 Times
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing
Kate Middleton Wears White for Prince Louis