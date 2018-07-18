Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Planning a Trip to America

Please try to remain calm: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning their first royal tour to the U.S. Yes. YES. As in they could be attending events right where you live. According to US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the early stages of planning the trip for spring 2019 after they complete their royal tour in Australia and New Zealand this fall.

“Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.," says the source. "They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California” and are "working to finalize locations and venues.”

"Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S. They want to highlight and foster these relationships. They will meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs [in San Francisco] to encourage their involvement in the industry.”

It's unclear whether this means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet with President Trump, but considering the Queen recently met with him it's a possibility. (She also, maybe, threw shade at him, so...). If not, perhaps they'll meet with the Obamas (Prince Harry and Barack Obama are pals, even though the Obamas didn't score an invite to the royal wedding) and learn more about the Obama Foundation. A girl can dream.

Also, don't forget that Meghan grew up in California, so the trip will be a great opportunity for her to show Harry around her hometown and (maybe) pay a visit to her father, Thomas Markle. Spring, where you at?