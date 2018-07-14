See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon Together

In their first-ever solo outing, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are watching the women's singles final at Wimbledon right now. The duo—who attended RAF Centenary earlier this week with Prince Harry and Prince William—are talking and laughing like longtime best friends while cheering on Serena Williams (a close friend of Meghan's) from the stands at Wimbledon.

Williams hinted in a recent interview that her old friend Meghan might come to watch her "if I keep winning." Since Kate is a patron of Wimbledon, this made perfect sense for the pair's first solo event together.

After simultaneously killing the fashion game at Prince Louis' christening last week, it's no surprise that the Duchesses arrived at the match looking perfect. Kate—who opted for a simple and chic white dress with black polka dots stood alongside Meghan, who arrived in a blue and white striped blouse and white culottes.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Today marks the Duchess of Cambridge's first Wimbledon match of the year—since giving birth to Prince Louis in April, Kate has kept her public outings to a minimum (save for big events like Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, and later, Trooping the Colour). Although she will reportedly attend tomorrow's match with Prince William, there's something extra iconic about the sister-in-law's alone time.

Based on their body language and facial expressions, we'd guess these two had been best friends for years. The look on Meghan's face says it all.

Getty Images

