What Will Princess Eugenie's Name Be After Her Wedding? It's a Mouthful

She's sticking with tradition.

Serpentine Summer Party 2018 - Arrivals
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

Out with the old royal wedding and in with the new one. Forget Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because the next few months are all about the run up to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who are set to marry on October 12 this year.

In keeping with the old tradition of taking her husband’s name, Eugenie’s official title will change after she ties the knot with Jack later this year. But, of course, things get extra complicated when there’s royal protocol involved. So what exactly will the Princess’s full name be after her wedding? Um, let’s just say it’s quite the mouthful.

According to reports from Hello!, Eugenie’s new name will combine her royal status and her wifey title to become HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank. But that’s just what her close friends call her.

It’s also thought that, although Jack was presented with the option to take on a title when he becomes Eugenie’s husband, he’s decided to remain a commoner and will stay as just Jack Brooksbank, rather than becoming an Earl.

The Royal Family Attend Easter Service At St George's Chapel, Windsor
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

The couple, who hit it off when they met during a Verbier skiing vacation seven years ago, will marry at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Sound familiar? That would be because it’s the very same place that Meghan and Harry said their vows earlier this year. Just like *~that~* royal wedding, Eugenie’s big day will also be a televised ceremony. The main difference between the two sees over 1,000 members of the general public landing invitations to attend the wedding.

Speaking to the BBC in a recent interview, Eugenie, ninth in line to the throne, revealed that she and Jack are already counting down the days until they wed. Reflecting on his proposal, she said: “I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.”

Almost time to unpack that Union Jack bunting all over again.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank engaged
Getty ImagesJonathan Brady - PA Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's COSTUME INSTITUTE Benefit Celebrating the Opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, Dinner, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC, New York, America - 02 May 2016 Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Engaged