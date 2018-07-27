Today's Top Stories
The Kardashian-Jenners Are Hiring an Email Marketing Manager

And you might be the ideal candidate.

Getty Images

On the off chance that your dream is to work for the Kardashians, today is your lucky day: Kardashian Jenner Communications is hiring an Email Marketing Manager in Calabasas and you can apply right this very second.

According to the official LinkedIn posting, the new hire will be responsible for creating and managing email campaigns for the family's beauty brands (i.e. Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty). Additional duties will include "[participating] in weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy, upcoming launches, and future opportunities for improvement of retention marketing practices." TBD if those weekly meetings will include the beauty moguls themselves.

Thanks to the massive success of Kylie Cosmetics, Forbes Magazine says Jenner is on her way to becoming the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire—a claim that has since sparked outrage across the internet. As one Twitter user put it: "Calling Kylie Jenner a ‘self-made billionaire’ is like claiming you made soup from scratch because you opened a can and reheated it."

If you think you've got what it takes to work for Kardashian Jenner Communications, click here to apply.

