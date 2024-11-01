Kylie Jenner Goes Fully Nude to Recreate Demi Moore's 'Striptease' Movie Poster

Kylie Jenner is putting her hat in the ring for queen of Halloween.

While the beauty mogul's older sister Kim Kardashian went the elaborate prosthetics route for the holiday in a skin-tight albino alligator suit, Kylie dressed decidedly down on Oct. 31.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister stripped fully nude to recreate the poster for the 1996 movie Striptease, starring Demi Moore.

Kylie appeared to be wearing black hair extensions, plus a full face of neutral makeup, and toe polish matched to her skin tone. She posed with her limbs crossed in the same position Moore posed in for the poster, and was edited against a blue background with the movie's title and Jenner's name above it.

Kylie Jenner dresses up as Demi Moore in ‘Striptease’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/aJpyevtzGFOctober 31, 2024

Over on Instagram, something pretty funny happened: Moore's daughter with Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, gave the "costume" her seal of approval, writing, "Yasssss mama - giving literal mother @demimoore @kyliejenner"

Get it? Because Demi Moore is her literal mother? Anyway.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian commented, "Obsessed" and Khloé Kardashian said, "Damnnnnnn"

In a second Instagram post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in an outfit from Striptease, a sequined bikini with a white button-up shirt on top.

Once again, Tallulah was cheering for Kylie in the comments: "Omgggg reminds me of my childhood go girl blessss," she wrote.

And Kim and Khloé loved it too, with the Good American founder writing, "Kylie this is crazy town"

BUT! Kylie didn't leave it at that. The TV star roped her sister Kendall Jenner in to recreate the performance of "What Dreams Are Made Of" from The Lizzie McGuire movie, with Kylie as Isabella Parigi, and Kendall as Lizzie.

Khloé Kardashian and her niece Dream went as cats for Halloween. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

Meanwhile, Khloé went as a cat with her niece Dream and her son Tatum, while Kim's son Psalm was Deadpool.

Psalm West dressed up as Deadpool for Halloween. (Image credit: Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian / Instagram)

The kids' older cousin North, 11, wowed us all with her Tyler, the Creator impression, plus her H.E.R. and Tiana from The Princess and the Frog costumes.