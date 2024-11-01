Every year, Halloween gives celebrities the opportunity to go all out impersonating their favorite characters, actors, singers, and animals. 2024's offerings brought the weird and the wonderful, with Kardashians dressing up as alligators and pop stars portraying cartoon characters. While celebrity Halloween costume photo shoots have become a big deal in recent years, some celebs prefer to simply hit the town in their wicked ensembles.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of dressing up for spooky season, it's undeniable that many celebrities put in an impressive effort for Halloween. Here, we round up some of 2024's best celebrity Halloween costumes, including everyone from Halle Berry to Kylie Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o.

Kim Kardashian as an albino alligator.

Kim Kardashian surprised just about everyone by sharing a professional photo shoot in which she dressed up in an intricate albino alligator costume. All eyes were most definitely on her.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears.

Paris Hilton may be somewhat of a pop princess herself, but she paid tribute to the ultimate princess of pop by dressing in Britney Spears' iconic "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit.

Jade Thirlwall as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story.'

The former Little Mix star turned solo artist dressed as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story,' and every element of the outfit was a perfect reference to the Pixar film.

Lizzo as Edward Scissorhands.

Lizzo shared her take on Tim Burton's cult classic movie 'Edward Scissorhands.'

Kylie Jenner as Demi Moore in 'Striptease.'

Kylie Jenner dresses up as Demi Moore in ‘Striptease’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/aJpyevtzGFOctober 31, 2024

Kylie Jenner forwent clothing to perfectly recreate Demi Moore's pose for the 'Striptease' promotional poster. Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, reacted to Jenner's look, writing, "Yasssss mama - giving literal mother @demimoore @kyliejenner."

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum as ET.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes never disappoint. This year, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as ET.

Lupita Nyong'o as Storm from 'X-Men' as played by Halle Berry.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o hit the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of Teeth, and she did so dressed as Halle Berry's X-Men character Storm, complete with white hair and contact lenses.

Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods poses with Luke Wilson from 'Legally Blonde.'

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie didn't mess around when it came to her Legally Blonde Halloween costume. Not only did she wear Elle Woods' iconic fuchsia skirt suit, she also brought along the lawyer's onscreen eye candy, Luke Wilson.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Jack and Rose from 'Titanic.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titanic never goes out of style. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager channeled Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet by acting out one of Jack and Rose's most iconic poses.

Rachel Smith as 'Cowboy Carter' era Beyoncé.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Smith stepped out for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party wearing Beyoncé's unforgettable white Cowboy Carter suit.

Halle Bailey as 'Lilo and Stitch' and Halle Berry's Bond girl bikini moment.

Halle Bailey most definitely enjoyed herself for Halloween 2024. Along with her son Halo, Bailey recreated the two lead characters from Disney's Lilo and Stitch. She also posed as Halle Berry's Bond girl Jinx from 2002's Die Another Day.

Halle Berry as a witch.

After providing inspiration for a number of celebrity's Halloween costumes, Halle Berry celebrated spooky season dressed as a very chic witch.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved their love is still alive and well by dressing up as eternal lovers Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Valentina Ferrer as Cher.

(Image credit: Anthony Tudisco)

J Balvin's girlfriend Valentina Ferrer dressed up as Cher in one of the singer's most iconic outfits to attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party.

Kaia Gerber as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to attend Vas J. Morgan And Michael Braun's 2024 Halloween Party in West Hollywood, California.

Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana in her "revenge dress."

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk perfectly recreated Princess Diana's "revenge dress" moment for Halloween 2024.

Beyoncé as Betty Davis.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

The "Halo" singer recreated the cover of Betty Davis' 2005 compilation album, This Is It.

Sabrina Carpenter as a Playboy Bunny.

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated Halloween by wearing three incredible costumes during her Short n' Sweet tour stop in Dallas on Oct. 30. As well as dressing up as a Playboy Bunny, Carpenter also transformed into Sandy from Grease and Tinkerbell.