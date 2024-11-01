For Halloween 2024, Celebrities Channeled Movie Stars, Superheroes, and... Albino Alligators?!

From 'Legally Blonde' to 'Striptease' and 'Toy Story,' nothing was off the table.

celebrity Halloween costumes 2024 montage
(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram/kyliejenner/kimkardashian/hallebailey)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Every year, Halloween gives celebrities the opportunity to go all out impersonating their favorite characters, actors, singers, and animals. 2024's offerings brought the weird and the wonderful, with Kardashians dressing up as alligators and pop stars portraying cartoon characters. While celebrity Halloween costume photo shoots have become a big deal in recent years, some celebs prefer to simply hit the town in their wicked ensembles.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of dressing up for spooky season, it's undeniable that many celebrities put in an impressive effort for Halloween. Here, we round up some of 2024's best celebrity Halloween costumes, including everyone from Halle Berry to Kylie Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o.

Kim Kardashian as an albino alligator.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A photo posted by on

Kim Kardashian surprised just about everyone by sharing a professional photo shoot in which she dressed up in an intricate albino alligator costume. All eyes were most definitely on her.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears.

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

A photo posted by on

Paris Hilton may be somewhat of a pop princess herself, but she paid tribute to the ultimate princess of pop by dressing in Britney Spears' iconic "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit.

Jade Thirlwall as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story.'

A post shared by JADE (@jadethirlwall)

A photo posted by on

The former Little Mix star turned solo artist dressed as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story,' and every element of the outfit was a perfect reference to the Pixar film.

Lizzo as Edward Scissorhands.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

A photo posted by on

Lizzo shared her take on Tim Burton's cult classic movie 'Edward Scissorhands.'

Kylie Jenner as Demi Moore in 'Striptease.'

Kylie Jenner forwent clothing to perfectly recreate Demi Moore's pose for the 'Striptease' promotional poster. Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, reacted to Jenner's look, writing, "Yasssss mama - giving literal mother @demimoore @kyliejenner."

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum as ET.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum wear matching ET costumes at her Halloween party 2024

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes never disappoint. This year, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as ET.

Lupita Nyong'o as Storm from 'X-Men' as played by Halle Berry.

Lupita Nyong’o dresses as Halle Berry's Storm at the Teeth Broadway premiere

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o hit the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of Teeth, and she did so dressed as Halle Berry's X-Men character Storm, complete with white hair and contact lenses.

Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods poses with Luke Wilson from 'Legally Blonde.'

Savannah Guthrie dresses in a pink business suit and carries a puppy just like Legally Blonde character Elle Woods and poses with Luke Wilson who portrays Elle's onscreen love interest to celebrate Halloween 2024

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie didn't mess around when it came to her Legally Blonde Halloween costume. Not only did she wear Elle Woods' iconic fuchsia skirt suit, she also brought along the lawyer's onscreen eye candy, Luke Wilson.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Jack and Rose from 'Titanic.'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pose as Jack and Rose from Titanic for Halloween 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Titanic never goes out of style. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager channeled Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet by acting out one of Jack and Rose's most iconic poses.

Rachel Smith as 'Cowboy Carter' era Beyoncé.

Rachel Smith is seen arriving to Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Smith stepped out for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party wearing Beyoncé's unforgettable white Cowboy Carter suit.

Halle Bailey as 'Lilo and Stitch' and Halle Berry's Bond girl bikini moment.

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

A photo posted by on

Halle Bailey most definitely enjoyed herself for Halloween 2024. Along with her son Halo, Bailey recreated the two lead characters from Disney's Lilo and Stitch. She also posed as Halle Berry's Bond girl Jinx from 2002's Die Another Day.

Halle Berry as a witch.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

A photo posted by on

After providing inspiration for a number of celebrity's Halloween costumes, Halle Berry celebrated spooky season dressed as a very chic witch.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

A photo posted by on

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved their love is still alive and well by dressing up as eternal lovers Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Valentina Ferrer as Cher.

Valentina Ferrer dresses as Cher for Halloween

(Image credit: Anthony Tudisco)

J Balvin's girlfriend Valentina Ferrer dressed up as Cher in one of the singer's most iconic outfits to attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party.

Kaia Gerber as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Kaia Gerber wears a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for Halloween

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to attend Vas J. Morgan And Michael Braun's 2024 Halloween Party in West Hollywood, California.

Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana in her "revenge dress."

Elsa Hosk wearing costume resembling Princess Diana's revenge dress on Halloween 2024

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk perfectly recreated Princess Diana's "revenge dress" moment for Halloween 2024.

Beyoncé as Betty Davis.

Beyonce wears Betty Davis Halloween Costume

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

The "Halo" singer recreated the cover of Betty Davis' 2005 compilation album, This Is It.

Sabrina Carpenter as a Playboy Bunny.

@sabrinacarpenter

♬ House Bunny Oh Heck No - Martín Soto

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated Halloween by wearing three incredible costumes during her Short n' Sweet tour stop in Dallas on Oct. 30. As well as dressing up as a Playboy Bunny, Carpenter also transformed into Sandy from Grease and Tinkerbell.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸