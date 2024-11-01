For Halloween 2024, Celebrities Channeled Movie Stars, Superheroes, and... Albino Alligators?!
From 'Legally Blonde' to 'Striptease' and 'Toy Story,' nothing was off the table.
Every year, Halloween gives celebrities the opportunity to go all out impersonating their favorite characters, actors, singers, and animals. 2024's offerings brought the weird and the wonderful, with Kardashians dressing up as alligators and pop stars portraying cartoon characters. While celebrity Halloween costume photo shoots have become a big deal in recent years, some celebs prefer to simply hit the town in their wicked ensembles.
Regardless of whether you're a fan of dressing up for spooky season, it's undeniable that many celebrities put in an impressive effort for Halloween. Here, we round up some of 2024's best celebrity Halloween costumes, including everyone from Halle Berry to Kylie Jenner and Lupita Nyong’o.
Kim Kardashian as an albino alligator.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Kim Kardashian surprised just about everyone by sharing a professional photo shoot in which she dressed up in an intricate albino alligator costume. All eyes were most definitely on her.
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears.
A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)
A photo posted by on
Paris Hilton may be somewhat of a pop princess herself, but she paid tribute to the ultimate princess of pop by dressing in Britney Spears' iconic "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit.
Jade Thirlwall as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story.'
A post shared by JADE (@jadethirlwall)
A photo posted by on
The former Little Mix star turned solo artist dressed as Bo Peep from 'Toy Story,' and every element of the outfit was a perfect reference to the Pixar film.
Lizzo as Edward Scissorhands.
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
A photo posted by on
Lizzo shared her take on Tim Burton's cult classic movie 'Edward Scissorhands.'
Kylie Jenner as Demi Moore in 'Striptease.'
Kylie Jenner dresses up as Demi Moore in ‘Striptease’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/aJpyevtzGFOctober 31, 2024
Kylie Jenner forwent clothing to perfectly recreate Demi Moore's pose for the 'Striptease' promotional poster. Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, reacted to Jenner's look, writing, "Yasssss mama - giving literal mother @demimoore @kyliejenner."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum as ET.
Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes never disappoint. This year, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as ET.
Lupita Nyong'o as Storm from 'X-Men' as played by Halle Berry.
Lupita Nyong’o hit the red carpet for the Broadway premiere of Teeth, and she did so dressed as Halle Berry's X-Men character Storm, complete with white hair and contact lenses.
Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods poses with Luke Wilson from 'Legally Blonde.'
Savannah Guthrie didn't mess around when it came to her Legally Blonde Halloween costume. Not only did she wear Elle Woods' iconic fuchsia skirt suit, she also brought along the lawyer's onscreen eye candy, Luke Wilson.
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Jack and Rose from 'Titanic.'
Titanic never goes out of style. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager channeled Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet by acting out one of Jack and Rose's most iconic poses.
Rachel Smith as 'Cowboy Carter' era Beyoncé.
Rachel Smith stepped out for Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party wearing Beyoncé's unforgettable white Cowboy Carter suit.
Halle Bailey as 'Lilo and Stitch' and Halle Berry's Bond girl bikini moment.
A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)
A photo posted by on
Halle Bailey most definitely enjoyed herself for Halloween 2024. Along with her son Halo, Bailey recreated the two lead characters from Disney's Lilo and Stitch. She also posed as Halle Berry's Bond girl Jinx from 2002's Die Another Day.
Halle Berry as a witch.
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)
A photo posted by on
After providing inspiration for a number of celebrity's Halloween costumes, Halle Berry celebrated spooky season dressed as a very chic witch.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Morticia and Gomez Addams.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)
A photo posted by on
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proved their love is still alive and well by dressing up as eternal lovers Gomez and Morticia Addams.
Valentina Ferrer as Cher.
J Balvin's girlfriend Valentina Ferrer dressed up as Cher in one of the singer's most iconic outfits to attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party.
Kaia Gerber as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.
Kaia Gerber dressed up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader to attend Vas J. Morgan And Michael Braun's 2024 Halloween Party in West Hollywood, California.
Elsa Hosk as Princess Diana in her "revenge dress."
Elsa Hosk perfectly recreated Princess Diana's "revenge dress" moment for Halloween 2024.
Beyoncé as Betty Davis.
The "Halo" singer recreated the cover of Betty Davis' 2005 compilation album, This Is It.
Sabrina Carpenter as a Playboy Bunny.
@sabrinacarpenter ♬ House Bunny Oh Heck No - Martín Soto
Sabrina Carpenter celebrated Halloween by wearing three incredible costumes during her Short n' Sweet tour stop in Dallas on Oct. 30. As well as dressing up as a Playboy Bunny, Carpenter also transformed into Sandy from Grease and Tinkerbell.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
19 On-Sale Gifts For Your Fashion- and Beauty-Loving Friends
From editor-approved brands like Jo Malone London, J.Crew, Coach, Nike, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's "Tough" Year Strengthened Their Bond With King Charles
"His wife and father have both had operations and then both been subsequently diagnosed with cancer."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Solo Cape Town Trip Is an "Encouraging Sign" for Princess Kate's Health
"William would undoubtedly not be going to South Africa."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts Chilling Halloween Photo of Her Two Daughters in Costume
"It's a spooky Halloween this year!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Fully Nude to Recreate Demi Moore's 'Striptease' Movie Poster
Moore's daughter Tallulah approved.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Heidi Klum Does It Again: See Her Elaborate E.T. Halloween Costume for 2024
Jaw: dropped.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Debut Couples' Halloween Costume Is So Them It Hurts
I didn't think they could get any cuter, and yet.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Do Princess Kate and Prince William Take George, Charlotte, and Louis Trick-or-Treating?
Here's how the royals celebrate Halloween.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Hits Back at Fan Who Asked Why She Looks Like North West
It's a mystery!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Martha Stewart Hands Out "A Little Cash" to Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween
She gives new meaning to "sharing the wealth."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Hosts a 'Wicked' Watch Party With Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Attendance
That's one way to preview an upcoming movie!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published