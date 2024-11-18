Kim Kardashian Got the New Tesla Robot Before Anyone Else and Showed Off Its Dance Moves

"meet my new friend."

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe&#039;s sparkly nude dress to the Met Gala, and has bleached blonde hair and diamond drop earrings, and she shows off her new Tesla robot on social media
(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/X/KimKardashian)
Amy Mackelden
in News

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans on Monday, Nov. 18 when she shared video footage of Tesla's latest Optimus Bot.

Captioning the post, "meet my new friend," Kardashian demonstrated the robot's impressive abilities, which included completing the heart hands symbol with its owner, and performing some dance moves. When Kardashian asked what Tesla's robot would like to do next, it swung its arms back and forth as if it was jogging. Basically, the future has arrived, and it should surprise no-one that Kardashian has the first look.

Tesla's Optimus Bot has already caused some controversy, with fans suggesting the design closely resembles the robots in the Will Smith movie I, Robot, per The Hollywood Reporter. The film's director, Alex Proyas, took to social media to call out Tesla, writing, "Hey Elon [Musk], can I have my designs back please?"

Last month, Tesla's Bot caused quite a stir at the company's "We, Robot" event, which was held on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Hollywood. The humanoid robots were seen interacting with attendees, with Musk himself claiming, "This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind," per Fortune.

However, it later transpired that Optimus wasn't acting alone. As reported by Fortune, "It was a stunning display of technological progress that transported attendees to the future, were it not for one thing: The machines were not in fact exhibiting any true artificial intelligence at all." The outlet continued, "They were voiced and operated remotely by humans wearing special suits that translated their movements to the droid."

Right now, it's unclear whether a human is operating Kardashian's Tesla Bot from their own suit or not.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A photo posted by on

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has embraced Tesla's creations. It was recently revealed that the American Horror Story: Delicate star owns a Tesla Cybertruck, which has been custom-painted a matte gray shade.

When Kardashian isn't enjoying Tesla's futuristic products, she's busy taking care of the four kids she shares with ex-husband Kanye West—North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

During an appearance on theWhat in the Winkler! podcast with Zoe Winkler, Kardashian revealed (via Us Weekly), "Sometimes in the middle of the night, when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.'" She continued, "And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I'm basically raising four kids by myself."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

