The Cast of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Gracie Lawrence, and Mia Rodgers are clearly a close (but competitive) group!
There's a particular magic that sparks among a group of women building unbreakable friendships while coming-of-age, and that power propels The Sex Lives of College Girls. Max's hit raunchy comedy follows a friend group at the fictional Essex College, as they become each other's ride-or-die besties and emotional rocks through the ups and downs of dating and university life.
The Mindy Kaling-produced series faced some major shake-ups going into its third season. Following the departure of main cast member Reneé Rapp, the show expanded its cast with several new faces, including rising stars Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers as new members of the central friend group, which includes Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Bela (Amrit Kaur). With season 3 just a few weeks into its airing, the new core fivesome's chemistry is already a match made in comedy heaven.
As season 3's first episodes arrived on Max in late November, we sat down with Scott, Chalamet, Lawrence, and Rodgers to play our favorite test of off-screen friendship, How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? The actresses breezed through questions about their favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, childhood dream jobs, and go-to bakes, while mining their memories for fun facts they've learned about each other while bonding on set. Newcomers Lawrence and Rodgers reminisced on some memories of their jobs before landing on the Max hit, while Scott and Chalamet revealed the Broadway show that's their go-to for an impromptu karaoke session.
Watch the full challenge, above, then watch new episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls every Thursday through January 23, 2025.
