The Cast of 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Plays 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, Gracie Lawrence, and Mia Rodgers are clearly a close (but competitive) group!

By
published
in News

There's a particular magic that sparks among a group of women building unbreakable friendships while coming-of-age, and that power propels The Sex Lives of College Girls. Max's hit raunchy comedy follows a friend group at the fictional Essex College, as they become each other's ride-or-die besties and emotional rocks through the ups and downs of dating and university life.

The Mindy Kaling-produced series faced some major shake-ups going into its third season. Following the departure of main cast member Reneé Rapp, the show expanded its cast with several new faces, including rising stars Gracie Lawrence and Mia Rodgers as new members of the central friend group, which includes Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Bela (Amrit Kaur). With season 3 just a few weeks into its airing, the new core fivesome's chemistry is already a match made in comedy heaven.

Gracie Lawerence, Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott

From left: Kacey (Gracie Lawerence), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), in The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3.

(Image credit: Tina Thorpe/Max)

As season 3's first episodes arrived on Max in late November, we sat down with Scott, Chalamet, Lawrence, and Rodgers to play our favorite test of off-screen friendship, How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? The actresses breezed through questions about their favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, childhood dream jobs, and go-to bakes, while mining their memories for fun facts they've learned about each other while bonding on set. Newcomers Lawrence and Rodgers reminisced on some memories of their jobs before landing on the Max hit, while Scott and Chalamet revealed the Broadway show that's their go-to for an impromptu karaoke session.

Watch the full challenge, above, then watch new episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls every Thursday through January 23, 2025.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸