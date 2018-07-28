Here's How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her First Birthday as a Royal

The royal family knows how to do birthdays right. Prince George, who just turned five, celebrated his fifth year of existence on a private island because he could. Now, Meghan Markle, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, is coming up on her first birthday as a member of the royal family.

Meghan will turn 37 on August 4, and she and Prince Harry already have big plans—although not plans that are actually related to Meghan's birthday. The couple will spend August 4 at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, according to Hello!.

In Harry's defense, he's serving as best man in the wedding and has been best friends with Van Straubenzee since they were classmates at the Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were reportedly ushers at Prince Harry's wedding in May.

While it's been known for a while that Harry would attend Charlie's wedding and serve as best man, the reveal that the wedding falls on his wife's birthday is news.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke revealed the tidbit in a tweet confirming that he will not be shooting the event.

"Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he wrote.



It stands to reason that Meghan will attend the wedding as Harry's plus one, meaning that at least part of her birthday will be spent celebrating the love of one of Harry's best friends. As birthday celebrations go, of course, basking in love isn't the worst way to spend it. Plus, there will definitely be cake.