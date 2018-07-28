Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Engaged!
2
Prince Harry Used a Secret Name for Social Media
3
The Item I Wear to Death: This Perfect Wrap Dress
4
The Crown Has Cast Prince Charles for Season 3
Timothée Chalamet in Hot Summer Nights
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 27 Edition

Here's How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her First Birthday as a Royal

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Getty ImagesCharles McQuillan

The royal family knows how to do birthdays right. Prince George, who just turned five, celebrated his fifth year of existence on a private island because he could. Now, Meghan Markle, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, is coming up on her first birthday as a member of the royal family.

Meghan will turn 37 on August 4, and she and Prince Harry already have big plans—although not plans that are actually related to Meghan's birthday. The couple will spend August 4 at the wedding of Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, according to Hello!.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royals & Celebrities Attend The Rugby World Cup
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In Harry's defense, he's serving as best man in the wedding and has been best friends with Van Straubenzee since they were classmates at the Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were reportedly ushers at Prince Harry's wedding in May.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

While it's been known for a while that Harry would attend Charlie's wedding and serve as best man, the reveal that the wedding falls on his wife's birthday is news.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke revealed the tidbit in a tweet confirming that he will not be shooting the event.

"Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach. Can't do everything!" he wrote.

It stands to reason that Meghan will attend the wedding as Harry's plus one, meaning that at least part of her birthday will be spent celebrating the love of one of Harry's best friends. As birthday celebrations go, of course, basking in love isn't the worst way to spend it. Plus, there will definitely be cake.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Will Prince Philip Skip Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Charles's Signature Is Telling of His Marriage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Is Excited for Priyanka and Nick
Trooping The Colour 2017 When George and Charlotte Have to Bow to the Queen
Sentebale Polo 2018 See Harry and Meghan Kiss at the Polo Match
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan and Harry's Royal Monogram Is Revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend the Sentebale Polo Cup Harry and Meghan Look Super Cute at a Polo Match
Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, Berkshire Polo Club, UK - 26 Jul 2018 Meghan Markle's J.Crew Clutch Is on Sale for $35
Meghan Markle Wears Heels to the Polo
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Prince Harry Asked for Kate's Approval of Meghan