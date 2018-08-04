white young goat
Meghan Markle Just Wore an Amazing Pleated Skirt to Charlie van Straubenzee’s Wedding

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesYui Mok - PA Images

Today is a very special day for fans of the royal family. Not only is it Meghan Markle's 37th birthday (her first as an official member of the royal family), it's also Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding day.

If you're like "Charlie van Who?" What you need to know is that he's Prince Harry's childhood BFF and that they're still so close that he tapped Harry to serve as best man in his wedding. Since the date happened to coincide with Meghan's birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing double duty on the celebration front, celebrating Van Straubenzee's wedding to videographer Daisy Jenks, who looks incredible in her sleeveless, flower-embellished wedding gown.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images

Photos of Harry and Meghan arriving at the wedding have leaked and the royal couple looks stunning, as expected. Harry looks dapper AF in his best man suit:

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images
And Meghan, as usual, is turning heads in her outfit. For her birthday/wedding ensemble, the duchess chose a navy sleeveless shirt, which she paired with an eye-grabbing pleated skirt in a pattern that mixes pink, green, and navy because she can truly wear anything.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesYui Mok - PA Images
She accessorized the royal look with a Philip Treacy hat (because she's a royal and this is a wedding), and AQUAZZURA pumps.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesYui Mok - PA Images

Not only did Meghan nail her look for the event, she also seems to be getting along swimmingly with Charlie and Daisy's (and, by extension, Harry's) friends. She was photographed chatting and smiling with other guests at the wedding.

Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding
Getty ImagesJoe Giddens - PA Images

It looks like Meghan is having a fantastic birthday, not that we expected anything else.

