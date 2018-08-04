white young goat
Everyone in the Royal Family Wished Meghan Markle Happy Birthday on Social Media

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Getty ImagesChristopher Furlong

As humans living and browsing the internet in 2018, you probably already know that today is Meghan Markle's 37th birthday—her first as an official member of the royal family.

Meghan isn't having a party fit for a princess to honor the big three-seven (at least not today, anyway). Instead, she's attending the wedding of Prince Harry's childhood friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee, to videographer Daisy Jenks. Harry is serving as best man in the wedding, which is being held in Surrey, so it's not exactly like they can skip the event and just send a gift.

Meghan will be surrounded by her new family on her special day, however, as Prince William and Kate Middleton are also reported to be attending the wedding, fresh off their big family trip to Mustique.

Prince William and Prince Harry have known van Straubenzee (and his older brother, Thomas, who also happens to be Princess Charlotte's godfather, in case you needed more proof of how deep these friendships run) since they attended Ludgrove Prep School together.

image
Getty Images
Meghan, being the low-key, always-humble person she is, probably hasn't thought twice about spending her birthday celebrating the love of another couple (or, if she has, that thought was a sincere, "Wow, what a perfect way to celebrate my birthday"), but Kensington Palace hasn't let the special occasion pass without a little shoutout. On its official Instagram, the Palace shared a special birthday wish to the Duchess of Sussex (and a thank you to fans who have reached out with birthday wishes of their own).

"Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on The Duchess of Sussex's birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH," the Palace wrote.

And the birthday love didn't stop there. The Royal Family account, which represents Buckingham Palace (aka The Queen), also sent Meghan birthday love.

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex! #HappyBirthdayHRH

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

And so did Clarence House, which represents Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

‪Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday 🎂‬

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse) on

Just more proof that everyone in the royal family adores Meghan.

