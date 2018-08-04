white young goat
Today's Top Stories
1
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Meghan Markle
2
This is Meghan Markle's One Birthday Wish
image
3
WORTH IT: 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
4
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition

Maisie Williams Just Revealed the 'Game of Thrones' Scene Her Mother Wouldn't Even Let Her Read

image
HBO

Game of Thrones is not exactly what you'd call family-friendly television. The HBO hit is known for making the most of its premium cable status, including scenes of graphic violence and gratuitous nudity. That's fine for the adults who are the show's target audience, but what about the young actors who started on the series as children?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It was just as awkward as you'd imagine, Maisie Williams (who plays fan favorite Arya Stark on the series) confirmed in a new interview with The Australian. In the profile, Williams admits that her mother, along with costar Sophie Turner's mother (Turner plays Sansa Stark) worried about exposing their young daughters to the sexual content in the show—even in read-throughs.

Per Business Insider: "Williams' and Turner's mothers stopped shielding them from the show's graphic sex and violence early on, when they debated taking the girls out of a read-through of a scene featuring two girls 'going at it' — trying to keep their daughters in the dark only served to pique their interest. 'The sex was just quite ­embarrassing and awkward for us,' Williams says, matter-of-factly."

The "going at it" scene was likely this one, featuring a recurring character, prostitute Ros, and another sex worker auditioning for a gig in Littlefinger's brothel by performing sex acts on each other:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Since Williams was just 12 when she started working on Thrones, it's understandable that her mom would have some concerns about the content of the series—even in scenes she wasn't in.

These days, Williams, now 21, watches the series with her family—including her grandmother, who apparently pre-games the weekly event.

"Bless her," Williams said. "My mum just plies her with more and more gin."

Clearly, Nana Williams isn't a regular grandma. She's a cool grandma.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse for His Birthday
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Birthday PDA
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" 2016 - Inside Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Sweet Instagrams
image Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses
image Why Meghan Markle Wears Dresses with Pockets
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding Meghan Markle at Charlie van Straubenzee’s Wedding
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Birthday Message from the Palace
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry and Meghan Are Tired of All the "Hysteria"
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian step out together in NYC Kim Kardashian on Why Khloé Stayed with Tristan