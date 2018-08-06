2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
This Video of Meghan Markle Before She Got Married Reveals She Takes Snacking Seriously

A princess after my own heart.

Meghan Markle at the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

On my list of "Celebrity-turned-duchesses who I wish were my best friend," Meghan Markle sits right at the top. She’s a quietly badass feminist who is breaking boundaries and traditions, with a down-to-earth nature and a killer dress sense—and, as is becoming more and more obvious, she has a great sense of humor. Having managed to make even Queen Elizabeth II burst into giggles on their first public appearance together, it’s clear that Meghan doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Further evidence comes in the form of a throwback video from her close friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who shared a sweet post for the Duchess on her 37th birthday this past weekend. Taking to Instagram wish her a happy birthday, Daniel posted the candid video of Meghan taken before she became part of the royal family. Meghan can be heard asking “Ready?”, before challenging herself to eat a raspberry from each of her fingers at super speed. Honestly, it’s an impressive talent.

Meghan collapses into a fit of laugher before waving her bare fingers to the camera, still with a mouthful of raspberries, and this should probably be the official initiation of anyone who thinks they’re ready to become royalty.

Happiest of birthdays my friend!! ❤️ 🎉🎂🍾🥂

A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin) on

Daniel, who has been close with and worked with Meghan since her Suits days, has spoken previously about how their friendship changed when she revealed that she was to marry Prince Harry. Unsurprisingly, she was super chill about the whole thing. After the royal wedding, the MUA told People magazine: "I asked her 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known you for almost ten years. What's up?''" In response, Meghan started laughing and told him: "I'm always going to be Meg!”

I stan a Duchess who takes her snacking game this seriously.

Meghan Markle at Charlie Van Straubenzee's Wedding
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
