Mess with one Kardashian and you mess with them all. Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian were quick to stand by oldest sister Kourtney yesterday, after it was revealed that she’d split from boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima. The surprise breakup comes after TMZ spotted the model, 25, on vacation in Mexico on Monday with another woman.

Once photos began to emerge, Younes took to Instagram stories and unleashed a pretty furious rant to proclaim his innocence, while seemingly accusing the Kardashians of some “Hollywood bullshit” tactics. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” the former boxer wrote. “Can’t have fun with your friends no more.”

Unsurprisingly, Kiki and Koko weren’t here for it and have zero time for his excuses. The sisters quickly had Kourtney’s back with some particularly shady responses, as they arriving in the comments section of The Shade Room Instagram page. Kim declared her allegiance to Team Kourt, publicly writing: “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip’”, followed by the criminally underrated, always powerful Pinocchio emoji.

Meanwhile Khloe, whose eye-rolling was palpable through the screen, shut him down by writing: “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.” Dayumn.

All in all, Instagram proved to be somewhat difficult territory for the ex-couple throughout their relationship. Just a few weeks ago, fans of the reality family were left pretty pissed after spotting Bendjima leaving a shaming comment on Kourtney’s page. On a photo of her posing in a thong bikini, he wrote: “What’s what you need to get likes?”

Since the break up, the pair have now unfollowed each other for good, which is probably for the best.