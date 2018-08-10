Last night, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, TV's most on-again-off-again-on-again-off-again-on-some-more-and-then-off couple attended Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party...together?

The former couple (and parents to Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick) were both guests at Kylie's very pink, very over-the-top bday shindig at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles. Kourtney, who recently broke up with boyfriend Younes Bendjima (Bendjima was already spotted on vacation in Mexico Monday with Jordan Ozuna, TMZ reports) arrived with her sisters Khloe and Kendall, wearing a sparkly purple mini dress from La Perla. Disick, meanwhile, has been linked to Sofia Richie for several months, and also arrived solo. According to The Daily Mail, Richie had dinner sans Disick last night at Nobu in West Hollywood.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And while anyone who's watched pretty much any season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows Kourtney and Scott's relationship status can change at the drop of a kat, their own family seems to wish they were currently on-again. Khloe shared a video of the exes sitting next to each other, writing "a girl can dream" on her Instagram story:

A girl can dream 💋#kourtneykardashian #scottdisick A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

Kim shared a similar video of the two, both on their phones, teasing, "Oh, just like an old married couple. On your phones."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Well... we all can dream—or at least watch it all unfold on season 16—right?