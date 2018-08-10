image
Kylie Jenner Had a Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday Party with All of Her Sisters

There is so much to unpack here.

image
Kylie Jenner arrives to craigs for her birthday party in Los Angeles, Ca at Craigs
Splash NewsPap Nation / SplashNews.com

Today is Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday, and last night she celebrated in the most Kylie Jenner way—with an over-the-top Barbie-themed birthday party. However, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister wasn't the only person turning 21. All four of her sisters (and Kris!) partied like it was their 21st birthday too...which, same.

Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kris were all in attendance for Kylie's birthday dinner at Craig's Eatery in West Hollywood. The Barbie theme transported us to the once-wholesome world that was 2007 with short, slinky cocktail dresses, bright colors, and—how could we forget—the Tongue and Middle Finger pose.

You don't know an iconic picture until you see it, which brings me to this photo of all six Kardashian-Jenner's sitting in a booth together. Kourtney captioned the picture, "Happy fucking birthday bitch" and from here on out this is the only way I'm going to wish my family members a happy birthday, too.

happy fucking birthday bitch

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney, fresh off of a breakup with Younes Bendjima, also posted a picture of herself in a purple dress with the caption, "Thank you for all of my birthday wishes." Kylie commented on the picture, "Happy birthday [two heart emojis] you're so interesting to look at," referring to the fight between Kourt and her sister Kim after Kim called her "the least interesting to look at."

thank you for all of my birthday wishes

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

image
Instagram / @KourtneyKardashian

Khloé posted a picture of the night on Instagram with the caption, "It’s our 21st birthday."

It’s our 21st birthday

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kim and Kendall did the same. Kendall captioned her photo, "We’re 21 bitch!" Then Kim tweeted a bunch of candid photos from the night.

we’re 21 bitch!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on


Of course, we were then blessed with a series of photos from King Kylie herself—complete with two different birthday outfits (she changed out of her Barbie-pink mini-dress into a bedazzled strapless bodysuit), a perfect glow-up post dedicated to her sisters, and two Barbie dolls that just about sum up the night.

bday dinner ... look 1 💗

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

twenty one

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

a bunch of baddies 🤷🏻‍♀️ we’re 21 today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

goodnight

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

How did you celebrate your 21st birthday?

