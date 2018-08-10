Today is Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday, and last night she celebrated in the most Kylie Jenner way—with an over-the-top Barbie-themed birthday party. However, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister wasn't the only person turning 21. All four of her sisters (and Kris!) partied like it was their 21st birthday too...which, same.

Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kris were all in attendance for Kylie's birthday dinner at Craig's Eatery in West Hollywood. The Barbie theme transported us to the once-wholesome world that was 2007 with short, slinky cocktail dresses, bright colors, and—how could we forget—the Tongue and Middle Finger pose.

You don't know an iconic picture until you see it, which brings me to this photo of all six Kardashian-Jenner's sitting in a booth together. Kourtney captioned the picture, "Happy fucking birthday bitch" and from here on out this is the only way I'm going to wish my family members a happy birthday, too.

happy fucking birthday bitch A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

Kourtney, fresh off of a breakup with Younes Bendjima, also posted a picture of herself in a purple dress with the caption, "Thank you for all of my birthday wishes." Kylie commented on the picture, "Happy birthday [two heart emojis] you're so interesting to look at," referring to the fight between Kourt and her sister Kim after Kim called her "the least interesting to look at."

thank you for all of my birthday wishes A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:21pm PDT

Khloé posted a picture of the night on Instagram with the caption, "It’s our 21st birthday."

It’s our 21st birthday A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Kim and Kendall did the same. Kendall captioned her photo, "We’re 21 bitch!" Then Kim tweeted a bunch of candid photos from the night.

we’re 21 bitch! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

KYLIE’S BDAY TURN UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/oq3ZHlh6NF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2018

Of course, we were then blessed with a series of photos from King Kylie herself—complete with two different birthday outfits (she changed out of her Barbie-pink mini-dress into a bedazzled strapless bodysuit), a perfect glow-up post dedicated to her sisters, and two Barbie dolls that just about sum up the night.

bday dinner ... look 1 💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

💕 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

goodnight A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

