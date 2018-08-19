Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Flown to Canada Without Prince Harry

During the honeymoon phase, many newlyweds struggle with being apart. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly both taken the solo travel leap, though, proving that they can balance healthy independence with loved up married life. Not that anyone is surprised. It would be more surprising if there were anything these two couldn't do.

Meghan has reportedly embarked on her first solo international trip since the royal wedding. A source told Royal Central on Sunday that Meghan had landed in Toronto (where she filmed Suits) on an Air Canada flight.

Getty Images USA Network

Kensington Palace reportedly sent the airline a letter ahead of Meghan's trip asking that no one be allowed to take pictures of her or approach her during the flight.



Harry is expected to join Meghan for a joint trip to the U.S. and Canada eventually, possibly in the spring.

"They are so excited to head to the U.S.," a palace insider told Us Weekly of the rumored spring 2019 tour. "Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S."



As for what Meghan will do during her solo time in the U.S. and Canada, it's likely she'll spend most of it catching up with friends.

Per Royal Central: "Meghan still has close friends who live in the city, including the Mulroneys. All three of their children played roles in her May wedding to Prince Harry. It is likely she is visiting with them."



Getty Images WPA Pool

Earlier this month, Harry traveled to Botswana without Meghan.

"The Duke of Sussex is on a private working trip to Botswana, to join the annual general meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as patron," a spokesperson from Kensington Palace explained. "He attended the board meeting in Maun and an RCB community project in Xarakao village."