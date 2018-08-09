Just when the palace was about to put away the balloons and banners, Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has started the celebrations all over again. Mulroney posted a sweet message for her newly royal BFF on Instagram stories—and, sure, it might have been three days late, but it’s the thought that counts.

Meghan celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday and was flooded with well-wishes from fans, friends and the royal family, but maid of honor Jessica didn't post anything on social media at the time. However, on Monday the former stylist took the opportunity to share a fashionably late throwback photo, featuring the pair looking effortlessly stylish together. She captioned the snap: “My favorite birthday girl.” Weirdly, the post was deleted soon afterwards (maybe because Meghan and Prince Harry are said to be stepping up their privacy game), but it’s still a cute tribute.

Instagram

The two friends reportedly first met back in 2011, when Meghan relocated to Toronto, where Jessica lives with her husband Ben and their three children, while working on Suits. Since then, they’re remained close and have worked together on some of Meghan’s most memorable fashion moments. Jessica was reportedly responsible for that stunning blush sleeveless trench dress for the royal couple’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition visit, as well as a selection of her outfits for their royal tour of Ireland.

It’s rumored that Jessica even became the Duchess’ unofficial wedding planner after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. She’s thought to have helped Meghan on a range of details for the royal wedding in May, and her daughter Ivy, 4, was a bridesmaid on the day.

Suddenly, you don’t feel so bad about that time you missed your best friend’s birthday. It’s just the royal way of doing things.