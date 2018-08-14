There were several standout looks at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding back in May, but Amal Clooney’s vibrant, sunshine yellow ensemble was the crème de la crème on offer. Her short-sleeved, fitted Stella McCartney dress, complete with matching hat and veil was perfect for the summer day, and she and husband George Clooney even earned themselves a spot in the pews alongisde the royal family.

So give your thanks to the universe today: It’s blessing us all with the possibility of another royal wedding look from the always-chic barrister. It’s highly likely that Amal and George will be invited to this year’s second royal wedding for Princess Eugenie, as there’s a surprising connection between the two couples.

Eugenie and Jack are set to tie the knot on October 12 at St George’s Chanel in Windsor in an eco-friendly wedding, and Jack, who has an esteemed career in hospitality, is actually an ambassador for George and Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Tequila in the UK. With that in mind, you can pretty much guarantee two things—that George and Amal will surely be attending the wedding, and the free bar in the evening will be lit.

While the American royalty couple are a sure-fire cert, the rest of the guest list for Eugenie’s big day is still anybody’s guess. Kate Middleton, for example, may be absent from the wedding as it coincides with sister Pippa’s pregnancy due date. Luckily, the soon-to-be newlyweds have invited 1,200 lucky members of the public to fill up the seats, and until then, let's just keep our fingers crossed for a Meghan and Harry appearance.