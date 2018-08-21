Virginia Suburbs
Today's Top Stories
1
How Heroin Came for Middle-Class Moms
image
2
It's Official: 'The Hills' Is Getting a Reboot
image
3
24 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
image
4
William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
5
These Are the Cutest Couples at the 2018 VMAs

Veronica Mars Is Returning to Television, and I Never Knew I Needed This Until It Happened

This is not a drill, Marshmallows.

Veronica Mars
Getty ImagesCBS Photo Archive

Your favorite teen detective is back. No, not Nancy Drew. An eight-episode revival of cult-favorite TV series Veronica Mars is reportedly in the works at Hulu, with series creator Rob Thomas and series star Kristen Bell set to return.

ALERT: This is not a drill, Marshmallows. This one’s for real this time.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The original Veronica Mars aired for two seasons on UPN and one season on The CW from 2004—2008 and followed the saga of a California teen detective and her quest for answers after the murder of her best friend. The show’s legacy is likely what caused this project to secretly be in the works—both Kristen Bell and Rob Thomas have mentioned a desire to bring the show back to television as far back as 2016. Surprisingly, Veronica Mars is likely one of the catalysts of the recent reboot boom, with their successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013 netting $5.7 million on a $2 million goal for the Veronica Mars movie.

More details are to come—mostly who from the original cast is returning and the expected airdate, but.. a long time ago, we used to be friends. And now we are again!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

image
Giphy
Related Story
image
Kristen Bell Wore Butt Pads to the Golden Globes
Related Story

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Cardi B on Motherhood Not Stopping Her Winning
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals See Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the 2018 VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Sweet VMAs Kiss
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition The Strange Rule For When The Royals Have Children
image Meghan and Harry Vacationed with Amal and George
image Watch Kylie Adorably Support Travis at the VMAs
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
These Are the Cutest Couples at the 2018 VMAs
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals See Ariana and Pete Together at the 2018 VMAs
image Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance with the Queen
image Priyanka and Nick Visited an Indian Orphanage