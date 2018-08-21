Veronica Mars Is Returning to Television, and I Never Knew I Needed This Until It Happened

Your favorite teen detective is back. No, not Nancy Drew. An eight-episode revival of cult-favorite TV series Veronica Mars is reportedly in the works at Hulu, with series creator Rob Thomas and series star Kristen Bell set to return.

The original Veronica Mars aired for two seasons on UPN and one season on The CW from 2004—2008 and followed the saga of a California teen detective and her quest for answers after the murder of her best friend. The show’s legacy is likely what caused this project to secretly be in the works—both Kristen Bell and Rob Thomas have mentioned a desire to bring the show back to television as far back as 2016. Surprisingly, Veronica Mars is likely one of the catalysts of the recent reboot boom, with their successful Kickstarter campaign in 2013 netting $5.7 million on a $2 million goal for the Veronica Mars movie.

More details are to come—mostly who from the original cast is returning and the expected airdate, but.. a long time ago, we used to be friends. And now we are again!

