Major life decisions that need to be made? Call mom. Forgotten how to make a basic pasta sauce? Call mom. Feeling dehydrated and like you don’t know how to adult? Better call mom. That’s just how life works, and the same goes for when you’re a Duchess of Sussex who married Prince Harry, and now your family is constantly talking to the press about private matters. Even Meghan Markle is a big believer in the fact that moms can solve everything.

Meghan is apparently calling on her mother, Doria Ragland, to step in and speak to her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in the hopes that she could be the key to fixing the rift that’s currently tearing her family apart. Doria, who’s thought to be the one link still standing between Meghan, her father and her half-siblings, is reportedly doing her best behind the scenes to try and mend the damage that’s already been done.

“It has just become so embarrassing for Meghan,” an apparent friend of the Duchess told the Daily Mail. “Like the elephant in the room when she's with people she doesn't know very well. What frustrates Meghan the most is that her father doesn't seem to take responsibility for any his actions, as if he can do no harm, and everyone else is to blame."



Getty Images Sylvain Gaboury

“Well, he is harming her by putting down the royal family," the source continues. "He's harming her by making everything public. And the more he speaks with the media, the more she wants to stay away. The more he blasts the royal family, the more she wants to stay away.”



It’s thought that Meghan has been very reluctant to involve her mom Doria, 62, in the drama up until now, but has been left with no choice but to ask her to step in as the matter only becomes more complicated. “So far, Meghan's mom hasn't gotten involved, but that may all change when they see each other in person,” the insider said.

Getty Images WPA Pool

“Meghan has been adamant that her mom not get dragged into all the drama," they added. "But if anyone can talk some sense into her dad, it's Doria. Meghan is now open to the possibility of her mom working some magic behind the scenes.”

If Doria manages to pull this one off, she should probably be given some kind of Nobel Peace Prize.