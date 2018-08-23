image
Today's Top Stories
1
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image
2
Cardi B on Motherhood Not Stopping Her Winning
image
3
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
4
Meghan's Brother Blames Prince Harry for the Feud
image
5
Shop the 12 Best Maxi Dresses for Fall

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Hoping Doria Ragland Can Step In to Fix the Family Feud

When in doubt, call your mom.

Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Major life decisions that need to be made? Call mom. Forgotten how to make a basic pasta sauce? Call mom. Feeling dehydrated and like you don’t know how to adult? Better call mom. That’s just how life works, and the same goes for when you’re a Duchess of Sussex who married Prince Harry, and now your family is constantly talking to the press about private matters. Even Meghan Markle is a big believer in the fact that moms can solve everything.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan is apparently calling on her mother, Doria Ragland, to step in and speak to her father, Thomas Markle Sr., in the hopes that she could be the key to fixing the rift that’s currently tearing her family apart. Doria, who’s thought to be the one link still standing between Meghan, her father and her half-siblings, is reportedly doing her best behind the scenes to try and mend the damage that’s already been done.

“It has just become so embarrassing for Meghan,” an apparent friend of the Duchess told the Daily Mail. “Like the elephant in the room when she's with people she doesn't know very well. What frustrates Meghan the most is that her father doesn't seem to take responsibility for any his actions, as if he can do no harm, and everyone else is to blame."

UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing
Getty ImagesSylvain Gaboury
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“Well, he is harming her by putting down the royal family," the source continues. "He's harming her by making everything public. And the more he speaks with the media, the more she wants to stay away. The more he blasts the royal family, the more she wants to stay away.”

It’s thought that Meghan has been very reluctant to involve her mom Doria, 62, in the drama up until now, but has been left with no choice but to ask her to step in as the matter only becomes more complicated. “So far, Meghan's mom hasn't gotten involved, but that may all change when they see each other in person,” the insider said.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

“Meghan has been adamant that her mom not get dragged into all the drama," they added. "But if anyone can talk some sense into her dad, it's Doria. Meghan is now open to the possibility of her mom working some magic behind the scenes.”

If Doria manages to pull this one off, she should probably be given some kind of Nobel Peace Prize.

Related Story
image
A Definitive Ranking of Meghan Markle's Movies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Will Meghan Markle Have to Bow to Kate Middleton?
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Harry and Meghan Vacation with Charles and Camilla
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan's Brother Blames Prince Harry for the Feud
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition The Strange Rule For When The Royals Have Children
image Meghan and Harry Vacationed with Amal and George
image Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance with the Queen
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle You'll Be Able to See Meghan's Wedding Dress IRL
image William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
image What Harry and Meghan Share with Will and Kate
image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike