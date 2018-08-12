Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Today's Top Stories
1
Jewelry Meghan Markle Is Saving for Her Daughter
image
2
We Drank a Gallon of Water a Day to Get Clear Skin
image
3
Zendaya on Using Her Platform for Good
image
4
This Is the World's Best Backpack
Emily Ratajkowski's 25th Birthday Celebration At The Private Residence of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin
5
5 Birthday Outfit Ideas Inspired by the Stars

Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Is Reportedly Planning to Move to the UK to Be Close to Her

Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Anyone who follows the royal family knows that Meghan Markle has had her share of family ~drama~. The Duchess of Sussex has had to deal with an onslaught of bad press courtesy of her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-sister, Samantha Markle. At leas one member of Meghan's family, however, has been nothing but sweet and composed since Meghan started her path to royalty: Her mom, Doria Ragland.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now, Ragland is reportedly planning a move to the UK to be closer to Meghan. According to the Daily Mail, Ragland is planning a move to London as soon as next month.

"She is getting ready to move to London. I think she will be going as soon as possible. I know that she was eager to live closer to her daughter," one source told the publication. "She also fell in love with England and told me when she got back that it’s somewhere she believes she too could happily live."

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Getty ImagesOLI SCARFF

Regland has reportedly already been making preparations for a big move—like quitting her job as a social worker for the Los Angeles-based Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services clinic in May.

There's no doubt Meghan would be ecstatic to have her mom close by. Ragland famously met with the Queen for tea ahead of the royal wedding and reportedly got along well with the monarch. Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, also gets along with Ragland, who was the only member of Meghan's family he met before the wedding (and, since her dad skipped the big day, remains the only member of his wife's immediate family he's met).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ragland joined Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

Day 8: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

"Doria and Meghan have always been inseparable," another source told the Daily Mail. "Doria is beside herself with excitement at the thought of moving to London."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Why Meghan Markle Might Delay Starting a Family
Commonwealth Day Service & Reception Thomas Markle Talks Lying to, Hanging Up on Harry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Outfits Meghan Markle Wouldn't Wear Now
image Why Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy Split
Prince Harry Announced As Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana Prince Harry Takes Surprise Trip to Botswana
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Jewelry Meghan Markle Is Saving for Her Daughter
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son How Kate Middleton Handles Maternity Leave
image Why Prince Harry Inherited More Money Than William
Instagram Dinner Meghan Markle's BFF Shares a Late Birthday Message
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham The One Rule That Meghan and Harry Give to Friends