Harry and Meghan Reportedly Vacationed With Charles and Camilla in Scotland

You can stay in that same castle.

image
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite the summer traveling around the world, but this time they decided to keep it low-key and spend time with Harry's father and step-mother, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, in Scotland. Meghan has gotten along well with her new in-law's since she met Harry, so it's fitting she and Harry would vacation with them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly traveled to the Castle of Mey, the property of the Queen Mother from 1952-1996, which marks Meghan's first time visiting the castle. According to a source from US Weekly, they spent five days there. “It’s beautiful at the castle, with amazing views of Orkney Islands. It was five days of time outdoors, long walks, good food, and quality family time.”

Harry and Meghan recently vacationed with George and Amal Clooney at their villa in Lake Como (dreams, really). Like the Castle of Mey, it's a great place to escape the media frenzy and especially all of the drama with Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, and other estranged members of her family.

The Castle of Mey is a different property than Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Scottish estate. The Queen stays at Balmoral Castle periodically throughout the year while the Palace is open to the public, and Harry's late mother Princess Diana would often spend time there with her ex-husband, Charles. Prince Philip was spotted there the other day with his wife, the Queen, when they attended church together.

Round trip through Scotland
Getty Imagesoneworld picture

The public can actually visit and stay overnight in this castle as well. It's 12 and a half hours by car from London, so it's safe to say you'll want to book a flight or train ride. Find out more about the Castle of Mey here.

