image
Today's Top Stories
1
John McCain Is Dead at 81
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
Deb Haaland Will Rep Indigenous People Nationwide
image
4
12 Fall Outfit Ideas That Are Chic and Easy
Asian Girl With Tattoo Standing On The Beach
5
How to Dye Hair Blonde Without the Damage

The Meghan Markle Effect Is Now Extending to Cars—You Can Buy Harry and Meghan's Wedding Jaguar

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

We've all heard of theMeghan Markle effect, but it just went next-level. Meghan Markle's magical power over the retail market now extends to luxury vehicles.

Related Story
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt a New Dog

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Harry and Meghan's wedding day, they left for their reception in a Jaguar E-Type, Kensington Palace revealed. The car was originally manufactured in 1968, and had been converted to electric power. The metallic, silver blue car had major James Bond vibes and stood out among a day of standout moments.

BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING
Getty ImagesSTEVE PARSONS

Now, Jaguar has announced plans to offer electric versions of the E-Type to the public. I mean, you can buy a replica of Meghan's reception dress, so why not a replica of her reception ride too, right?

The luxury car company isn't reissuing the car, but is instead converting classic cars to electric power. The converted cars will be powered by lithium-ion battery packs that will allow them to travel 170 miles on one charge.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept," Tim Hannig, director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic, explained in a press release. "Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic."

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Atmosphere
Getty ImagesNoam Galai

Before you rush to order your own Meghan-mobile, keep in mind that the price tag is steep—the cars are going to run customers about $450,000 (£350,000) and won't be available until 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

The car that Meghan and Harry drove on their wedding day featured a steering wheel on the left side—which is standard in the United States, but not in the UK. According to the Daily Mail, it was likely because the car was originally built to be exported to a different country. It also served as a perfect nod to Meghan's American heritage, of course.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan and Kate's First 100 Days as Royals
2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. New York. USA. Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Wants to Reconnect
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Prince George Had a Royal Milestone in Balmoral
image How Meghan Markle Bonded With George and Charlotte
Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Princess Charlotte Takes Up Horseback Riding
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt a New Dog
Royal Family documentary Behind This Hidden Royal Family Documentary
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Kate Middleton's Hack to Stop Heels Slipping Off
image The Reason Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Meghan's Mom Will "Work Her Magic" on Family Drama