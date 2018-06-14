Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
You Can Now Buy a Stella McCartney Replica of Meghan Markle's Reception Dress

Hello, I'd like to place an order, please.

Getty Images

I admit it: I loved Meghan Markle's reception dress ten times more than her wedding gown. And I was already thinking how I could buy a similar dress IRL. I don't even have to search high and low for a similar design now, because Stella McCartney announced she will be selling dresses identical to the one The Duchess of Sussex wore on May 19. (If you recall, Meghan's second wedding look was a beautiful floor-sweeping halter-neck dress.)

Getty Images

The collection, called The Made with Love, will only have 46 gowns (23 in "lily white" and 23 in "onyx black,") available to shop and all are made from sustainable viscose. The price for just one dress? £3,500 or about $4,657.

In order to even see these dresses in person, via a private appointment, you'll have to email 23oldbond.store@stellamccartney.com, and the designer herself will respond. The gowns will be housed at McCartney's new flagship store in London starting June 13.

I suggest you start crafting that email right now. But, if you can't get your hands on one of these 46 dresses, there's always replicas of Meghan's wedding gown to shop.

Getty Images

Getty Images

