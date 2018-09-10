Remember when you were a teenager, and you felt those hysteria-levels of excitement about seeing your favorite boyband on tour? Those memories ain’t got nothing on the first royal tour of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Now that is something I would buy the merch t-shirt for.

Continuing their stream of public appearances and royal engagements since their stunning wedding earlier this year, Meghan and Harry’s upcoming trip to Australia will be their first overseas tour as a married couple. This morning, Kensington Palace released further info about where and when you can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay a visit to, during their time down under next month.

The trip sounds like a dream—although there may not be much time for tanning and drinking piña coladas at the poolside. The itinerary shows that a non-stop, grueling schedule is on the cards of Meghan and Harry, with back-to-back appearances pencilled in for Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand across two weeks in October. If you’re planning on picking up your passport to join the couple at any point (I mean, why not?), they’ll be moving around Australia for the first week, before crossing over to to Fiji for three days, Tonga for two days, then back to Australia and finishing up in New Zealand's north island for four final days. Anyone else exhausted just thinking about it?

Meghan and Harry’s full schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia

Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia

Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia

Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji

Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand

In an official statement, Kensington Palace went on to explain: “The programme across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts – including the dedication of several new Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy projects – and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.”

You can also expect to see the Duke and Duchess recreating a special moment in their relationship timeline during this trip, at the Invictus Games set to take place between 20-27 October 2018. The couple will be in Sydney for the opening ceremony this year, having appeared at the Toronto Invictus Games last September. It marked the first time that Meghan and Harry were pictured together as an official couple, and saw some of their cutest PDA moments to date.

Fingers crossed for more hand holding and kisses on the head, please.