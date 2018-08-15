It’s just another day in the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The royal couple have reportedly decided where they'll live in Sydney. Until now, they've been on the hunt for a luxury pad to house them on the other side of the world for when they head to Australia for a tour of the region in around two months time. See, they’re just like you and me!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to jet down under for their Australian tour later this year, where they’ll attend the Invictus Games and make a selection of public appearances. It’s slightly too far away to return to Buckingham Palace at the end of each busy day, so it makes sense that the couple have been seeking to arrange a home away from home while they’re out there. According to one Australian tabloid, Harry and Meghan have reportedly found the perfect, private place to set up camp while in Sydney.

The Herald Sun reports that the couple’s newest work/vacation home will be the Villa Del Mare which, unsurprisingly, is described as a “multi-million-dollar luxury home," situated on Point Piper on Sydney’s Eastern side. Expect to find “breathtaking beachfront views”, as well as just the eight bedrooms inside, and a grand total of over 6,500 square feet of space. Sounds kind of okay, I guess.



For an even more eye-opening insight into the royal levels of luxury: The Villa was listed for a cool $39 million back in 2015, and sold for a casual $41 million.



Of course, there is the possibility that Villa Del Mare is a decoy destination—especially as Harry and Meghan have recently amped up their privacy attempts, but this definitely doesn't sound like a bad option.