Brooklyn Beckham is no stranger to tattoos thanks to his dad (hi, David). This time around, the 19-year-old revealed a sweet tribute to his father with a new-ish massive tattoo on his chest, inspired by David’s famous Jesus and three cherubs tattoo. It's even in the same spot!

Although Brooklyn posted the tattoo appreciation on Instagram this morning and thanked celebrity tattoo artist David Woo for his work, he actually got the religious (ish?) tattoo in July. Around the same time, Victoria posted a picture of her and Brooklyn together in a car that showed her son's new ink.

"Contemplating how to rate today’s Uber driver #whynoshirt @brooklynbeckham," she wrote on Instagram. (For the record, I'd give you five stars, Brooklyn.) The tattoo was probably still healing at the time.

David has over 40 tattoos across his body, so it doesn't look like Brooklyn will be stopping with the ink anytime soon. Here's a closer look at David and Brooklyn's matching tattoos (you're welcome):

Getty Images Quinn Rooney

Brooklyn also posted a shirtless video of himself a few weeks ago where you literally cannot miss the giant ink.

The eldest Beckham is very close to his parents, along with the rest of his siblings 16-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and seven-year-old Harper. He has also paid tribute to his mom with the word "Mum" inscribed in a heart with flowers on his left arm and "mama's boy" on the left side of his chest.

It's unclear why Brooklyn decided to ~officially~ debut his massive chest tattoo today, but who's complaining?