Since she gave birth to Prince Louis in April, Kate Middleton has been on maternity leave—but a private event she attended may hint that the Duchess is ready to return to her royal engagements sooner than expected.

According to ELLE UK, Kate attended a private farewell meeting with Miguel Head, Prince William's private secretary, following his departure from his position as one of the Duke of Cambridge's senior advisors. The Court Circular, the official record of past royal engagements, confirmed the event to ELLE UK in the following statement:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon received Mr. Miguel Head upon relinquishing his appointment as Private Secretary to His Royal Highness."

It was originally revealed that the Duchess had planned on staying on maternity leave for six months beginning in March, which suggests that Kate is ready to return to her regularly-scheduled royal duties.

Kate dropped Prince George off at school just one day after she gave birth to Prince Louis (a completely badass move), attended Harry and Meghan's wedding about a month and a half later, and even participated in Trooping the Colour with the entire royal family in June.



She also joined her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Prince William at Wimbledon (because who would want to miss a great game of tennis?) and the Royal Air Force ceremony in July.

Getty Images Karwai Tang

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the Duchess' first official engagement following her maternity leave, but if these events along with the private event she attended with William are any indication, it'll be sooner rather than later.