image
Today's Top Stories
1
McDonald's Workers to Stage #MeToo-Inspired Strike
date rape drugs, undercover colors
2
This Dime-Sized Test Can Tell If Your Drink's Safe
image
3
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image
4
The 21 Best Horror Movies of 2018
Day 3 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
5
14 Cozy, Affordable Fall Sweaters to Stock Up On

Kate Middleton Is Preparing to Return from Maternity Leave

image
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Outline Plans For Heads Together Ahead Of The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Since she gave birth to Prince Louis in April, Kate Middleton has been on maternity leave—but a private event she attended may hint that the Duchess is ready to return to her royal engagements sooner than expected.

According to ELLE UK, Kate attended a private farewell meeting with Miguel Head, Prince William's private secretary, following his departure from his position as one of the Duke of Cambridge's senior advisors. The Court Circular, the official record of past royal engagements, confirmed the event to ELLE UK in the following statement:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon received Mr. Miguel Head upon relinquishing his appointment as Private Secretary to His Royal Highness."

It was originally revealed that the Duchess had planned on staying on maternity leave for six months beginning in March, which suggests that Kate is ready to return to her regularly-scheduled royal duties.

Kate dropped Prince George off at school just one day after she gave birth to Prince Louis (a completely badass move), attended Harry and Meghan's wedding about a month and a half later, and even participated in Trooping the Colour with the entire royal family in June.

She also joined her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle and Prince William at Wimbledon (because who would want to miss a great game of tennis?) and the Royal Air Force ceremony in July.

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the Duchess' first official engagement following her maternity leave, but if these events along with the private event she attended with William are any indication, it'll be sooner rather than later.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son
How Kate Middleton Handles Maternity Leave
image
Kate Middleton Did School Run After Giving Birth
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan Markle Does Her Own Makeup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
National Service Of Thanksgiving To Celebrate The Queen's 90th Birthday This Is How You Pronounce Princess Eugenie's Name
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
image Meghan Markle Doesn't Know Who to Trust Anymore
image
34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan's Birthday vs. Wedding Thank You Cards
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan Markle's Dog Has A Book Deal