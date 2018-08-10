image
Here's How Kate Middleton's Maternity Leave With Prince Louis Has Been Different Than With George and Charlotte

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

This year has been a big one for royal family fans—we got a royal baby and a royal wedding within weeks of each other and there's another royal wedding coming up in October. Keep it coming, Windsors.

Let's zoom in and focus on just one of those momentous royal occasions: the birth of Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child. Kate might be a veteran mom at this point, but she's changing up how she's handling her maternity leave in a big way with Louis as compared to her older kids, Prince George and Prince Charlotte.

Difference No. 1: Her first post-baby appearance.

The first and most obvious difference in how Kate has handled maternity leave with Louis is in her first public appearance after giving birth (not counting the adorable photo call as Kate and William left the hospital).

Prince Louis was born on April 23, less than a month before his uncle Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. In spite of the short time between Louis' birth and the royal wedding, Kate made an appearance and even wrangled Charlotte on the big day.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

After Prince George and Princess Charlotte's births, Kate waited six weeks and two months, respectively, before making another public appearance, InStyle reports.

Difference No. 2: The overall length of her maternity leave.

Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Even though Kate has made a few appearances since Louis' birth, she's still officially on maternity leave, which means she's not expected to step out at nearly as many royal engagements as she would be otherwise. According to Town & Country, Kate's maternity leave with Louis will officially last until October—significantly longer than the time she took off with George and Charlotte. Sources close to the royal have suggested this is because she wants to be able to spend more time with all three of her kids and that she may have regretted returning to work so quickly in the past.

