If there was any doubt about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship status, Cole basically just confirmed it by posting a topless photo of Lili in honor of her 22nd birthday today.

The Riverdale stars have yet to verbally confirm their relationship, but there are plenty of flirty tweets, pictures, and interviews to prove it, like this one. In the photo, Lili looks very regal as she stares into a mirror. Sprouse captioned the Instagram, "Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love." And now I'm crying.

Lili's birthday post to Cole was a little different. Though she posted a sweet photo and caption on Instagram hinting at how in love they are, she also decided to troll him on Twitter by calling him a princess while wishing Meghan Markle a happy birthday. (Cole and Meghan share the same birthday.)

Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/I5XmErut9b — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 4, 2018

The actress recently opened up to BAZAAR.com about her relationship with Sprouse, admitting that they actually keep their relationship (kinda?) private on purpose. Since early last year, Reinhart and Sprouse have continuously flirted on social media, attended the Met Gala together, and even went on vacation together in Hawaii.

Happy birthday, Lili!