image
Today's Top Stories
1
McDonald's Workers to Stage #MeToo-Inspired Strike
date rape drugs, undercover colors
2
This Dime-Sized Test Can Tell If Your Drink's Safe
image
3
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image
4
The 21 Best Horror Movies of 2018
Day 3 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
5
14 Cozy, Affordable Fall Sweaters to Stock Up On

Cole Sprouse Wished Lili Reinhart a Happy Birthday with a Topless Instagram Photo

That's one way to do it.

image
FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur/Fox

If there was any doubt about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship status, Cole basically just confirmed it by posting a topless photo of Lili in honor of her 22nd birthday today.

The Riverdale stars have yet to verbally confirm their relationship, but there are plenty of flirty tweets, pictures, and interviews to prove it, like this one. In the photo, Lili looks very regal as she stares into a mirror. Sprouse captioned the Instagram, "Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love." And now I'm crying.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Lili's birthday post to Cole was a little different. Though she posted a sweet photo and caption on Instagram hinting at how in love they are, she also decided to troll him on Twitter by calling him a princess while wishing Meghan Markle a happy birthday. (Cole and Meghan share the same birthday.)

The actress recently opened up to BAZAAR.com about her relationship with Sprouse, admitting that they actually keep their relationship (kinda?) private on purpose. Since early last year, Reinhart and Sprouse have continuously flirted on social media, attended the Met Gala together, and even went on vacation together in Hawaii.

Happy birthday, Lili!

Related Stories
image
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala
image
Here's Proof That These Riverdale Stars Are Dating
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Outline Plans For Heads Together Ahead Of The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon You're About to See a Lot More of Kate Middleton
National Service Of Thanksgiving To Celebrate The Queen's 90th Birthday This Is How You Pronounce Princess Eugenie's Name
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Zoë Kravitz Had No Idea 'BLL' Would Be So Popular
Wedding of James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, St Mark's Church, Englefield, UK - 20 May 2017 See Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Invitations
Prince William Prince William Opens Up About Air Ambulance Job
Celebration For Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" Final Season - Arrivals Ashley Benson Says Her IG Was Hacked
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
image Meghan Markle Doesn't Know Who to Trust Anymore
image
34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years
Rachel Lindsay And Property Brothers Visit "Extra" Will Jonathan Scott Sign Up for 'The Bachelor?'