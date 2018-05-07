Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the Met Gala

Tonight, Riverdale stars and offscreen couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse just made their official red carpet debut as a twosome together at the Met Gala red carpet.

Lili is wearing a gorgeous silver gown from H&M, with an insane train:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

The two basically confirmed their relationship in April when they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Paris. They've been very quiet about their dating status, however, not walking red carpets together as a couple (though they have appeared on the same red carpet with their fellow Riverdale castmates).

But this is basically confirmation...just look at how they're looking at each other:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is both Lili and Cole's first Met Gala. Lili arrived with the H&M group:

Getty Images

And Cole wore a fancy tux with a long coat and short pants—and killed the look: