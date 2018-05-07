Beyonce Met Gala 2015
Today's Top Stories
1
The Most Scandalous Met Gala Dresses Ever
2
Rihanna Fans Have Vowed to Stop Shaving
3
'Westworld' Introduces Shogun World and Raj World
4
Don't Call Them Instagram Poets
5
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the Met Gala

Getty Images

Tonight, Riverdale stars and offscreen couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse just made their official red carpet debut as a twosome together at the Met Gala red carpet.

Lili is wearing a gorgeous silver gown from H&M, with an insane train:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images

The two basically confirmed their relationship in April when they were photographed kissing and holding hands in Paris. They've been very quiet about their dating status, however, not walking red carpets together as a couple (though they have appeared on the same red carpet with their fellow Riverdale castmates).

But this is basically confirmation...just look at how they're looking at each other:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This is both Lili and Cole's first Met Gala. Lili arrived with the H&M group:

Getty Images

And Cole wore a fancy tux with a long coat and short pants—and killed the look:

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Nakedest Dresses from the 2018 Met Gala
Twitter Reactions to Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Cutest Couples from the 2018 Met Gala
Celebrities Getting Ready for the 2018 Met Gala
Ashley Graham Got a Facial on Her Boobs
Beyonce Met Gala 2016 This Is Why Beyoncé Won't Be at the 2018 Met Gala
Khloé Makes First Appearance with Baby True
SNL Alumni Set to the Host Royal Wedding
Taylor Swift Surprises a Fan in the Hospital
Adele Had a 'Titanic'-Themed Birthday